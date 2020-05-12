Mildred I. Hutchins
Mildred I. Hutchins

Born: March 16, 1929

Died: May 10, 2020

STERLING – Mildred I. Hutchins, 91, died May 10, 2020 at Citadel of Sterling.

Mildred was born March 16, 1929, the daughter of Dora Hawkins. She married Max Hutchins on November 27, 1974 in Rockford. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2018.

Survivors include one daughter, Peggy Johnson of Rockford; one son, Bob (Betty) Tribble of Rockford; several grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Max Hutchins; two sons, Bill and Gerald Tribble; one brother, Bud, and one sister, Jean Mitchel.

Private family services will be held with Joel McClellan of Coleta United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Willwood Cemetery, Rockford.

A memorial has been established. Memorial may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
