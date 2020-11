Mildred M. Jacobs



Born: October 26, 1923



Died: November 19, 2020



STERLING – Mildred M. Jacobs, 97, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.



She was born on October 26, 1923 in Deer Grove, the daughter of Howard Edson and Marie Lydia (Foss) Dir. She married Charles A. Jacobs on October 31, 1942 in Rock Falls. He died December 11, 2010.



Mildred had enjoyed knitting, playing cards, working puzzles and taking rides.



Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Strock of Dixon; her sons, Robert (Marie) Jacobs ofRock Falls and Ronald Jacobs of Rock Falls; her brother, Harold (Donna) Dir ofSt. Charles, MO; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Grace McBride; her brother Gene Dir; her grandson Michael; and son-in-law Kenneth Strock.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling with Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store