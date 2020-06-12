Mildred M. Smith



Born: September 8, 1914; Rogersville, Tennessee



Died: January 16, 2020; Mt. Morris



MT. MORRIS, IL – Mildred M. Smith, age 105, passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 in her home with her daughters by her side.



Mildred was born on September 8, 1914 in Rogersville, TN, the daughter of James Q. & Mary (Mallory) Davis. She moved to Mt. Morris in November of 1920.



Mildred graduated from Mt. Morris High School class of 1932. She married Kellar E. Smith on October 14, 1945 in Mt. Morris, IL, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1990.



Mildred worked as a Nurse Aid for 18 years retiring in 1981. She was a member of The Mt. Morris Church of The Brethren, and VFW Aux.



Mildred is survived by her daughters: Barbara A. (Lenny) Wells, Mt. Morris, IL, Nancy E. (Louis) Piper, Wheatland, WY, and Marlene K. (Barry) Graves, Fletcher, NC; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kellar; three brothers; and six sisters.



An online memorial service will be held on June 20 at 2 p.m. CST. Please contact Elizabeth Graves at egraves09@gmail.com for more information.



Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home and/or Camp Emmaus.





