Mina J. Price
Mina J. Price

Born: August 9, 1941

Died: June 4, 2020

OREGON – Mina Jean Price, 78, of Oregon, Illinois, returned home to her Lord on June 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Amos and Vivian Conley on August 9, 1941, and raised in Grand Detour, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Spencer G. Price of whom she was proudly married for over 60 years; her daughter, Renée Detig; her three grandchildren, Ryan (Sara) Detig, Ashley (Jonathan) Poelhuis, and Adam (Ally) Detig; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Samantha, and Jack; and three great-granddogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Gregory Price (1968).

She will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a woman of great faith in her Lord Jesus Christ, a fiercely loving mother and grandmother, and generous, hardworking, and thoughtful community member.

A private funeral service was arranged by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home Dixon, Illinois.

Due to current state restrictions, celebration of life service will not be held at this time, but the family wishes to encourage anyone who may want to pay their respects to the family to feel free to contact Renée Detig to arrange a time when visits to the residence can be arranged within social distancing parameters.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations to be made to Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, Illinois.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.
