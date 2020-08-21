Mirian P. Huff



Born: January 31, 1928; Esk, Saskatchewan



Died: August 20, 2020; Mt. Morris



MT. MORRIS – Miriam P. Huff, age 92, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris, IL.



Miriam was born on January 31, 1928 in Esk, Saskatchewan, the daughter of Edward & Matilda(Wildeman) Sukut. She graduated from Hillcrest Christian College in music and Christian education, Medicine Hat, Alberta. Miriam married Rev. Len L. Huffon December 30, 1950 in Regina, Saskatchewan; and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2012.



Miriam was a teacher's assistant for the Dixon public and private schools, in both special education and behavioral disorder, retiring in 1985. As a minister's wife,she served churches in Hampshire, Polo, and Mt. Carroll. eventually retiring in the Oregon & Mt. Morris communities.



Miriam was a member of the PEO, United Methodist Women, volunteered in the food pantries in Mt. Morris and Oregon, spent retirement years assisting her husband raising and showing award winning miniature horses. She sang in many choirs, loved music and her flower garden, knitting, baking, and her time with her family.



Miriam is survived by her children, Marlow(Sandy) Huff, Suffolk, VA and Wendy (Chuck) Westcott, Mt. Morris, IL; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Huff, Bath, ME, Andy Huff, Eugene, OR, Joshua Flaharty, Oregon, IL, Shonnah Mills, Byron, IL, and Timothy Flaharty Oregon, IL; six great-grandchildren, Evan & Colton Flaharty, Mia Flaharty, Jaidra & Dreyah Poe, and Aurora Mills; and sister, Norma Baun, Regina, SK.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Rev. Len Huff; and brothers, Irvin Sukut & Rev. Leonard Sukut.



Private family funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Fairmount Cemetery, Polo, IL. Burial will be held in Fairmount Cemetery, Polo, IL.



Memorials to Pinecrest Employee Fund and/orSerenity Hospice & Home.





