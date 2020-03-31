|
Muriel J. Strub
Born: Oct. 29, 1933; Sterling City, IL
Died: March 30, 2020; Franklin Grove
DIXON – Muriel Joyce Strub, 86, of Dixon, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin Grove, IL. She worked for Borg Warner prior to her retirement.
Muriel was born October 29, 1933, in Sterling City, IL, the daughter of Edgar and Francis (Wesner) Strub. She enjoyed putting jig saw puzzles together, coloring in adult coloring books, colleting salt and pepper shakers along with porcelain dolls. Muriel loved gardening, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five nieces, Jurle (Butch) Pfeifer, Sherry Monroe, Theresa Butler, Linda (Mike) Smith, Lori (Randy) Birkey; two nephews, Rick (Lucy) Strub, Scott (Tammy ) Strub; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arden Strub, Lloyd Strub, Marvin Strub; three sisters, Carol Hebert, Donna Johnson, and Gloria Strub.
Services are private. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.