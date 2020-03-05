|
MurieL P. Miller
Born: April 26, 1935; Freeport
Died: March 1, 2020, Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, IL â€" Muriel P. Miller, age 84, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 in Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt.Morris, IL.
Muriel was born on April 26,1935 in Freeport, IL the daughter of Paul E. & Olive L. (Landis) Greene. Muriel married Curtis Miller on June 26, 1954 in Mt. Morris, IL; and he preceded her in death on March 28,2015. She worked as a secretary forKable News Company in Mt. Morris, IL for 26 years. She was a member of the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, Sunset Golf Club, and she enjoyed making quilts and crafts.
Muriel is survived by 2 sons: Jeffery Miller, Mystic, CT and Mark (Laura) Miller, Mt. Morris, IL; 4 daughters: Cindy(Michael) Hulsebus, Jensen Beach, FL, Janet (Lonnie) Foster, DeKalb, IL, Debbie Eckles, Mt. Morris, IL, and Laurie (Mark) Weems, Bemidji, MN; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Uldine Baker, Mt.Morris, IL.
Muriel is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Curtis; and grandson: James Nanninga.
Funeral services were Wednesday, March 4, at the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren. Burial was at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon, IL.
Memorials to the Mt. Morris Church of theBrethren.
