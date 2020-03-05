Home

POWERED BY

Muriel P. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel P. Miller Obituary
MurieL P. Miller

Born: April 26, 1935; Freeport

Died: March 1, 2020, Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, IL â€" Muriel P. Miller, age 84, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 in Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt.Morris, IL.

Muriel was born on April 26,1935 in Freeport, IL the daughter of Paul E. & Olive L. (Landis) Greene. Muriel married Curtis Miller on June 26, 1954 in Mt. Morris, IL; and he preceded her in death on March 28,2015. She worked as a secretary forKable News Company in Mt. Morris, IL for 26 years. She was a member of the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, Sunset Golf Club, and she enjoyed making quilts and crafts.

Muriel is survived by 2 sons: Jeffery Miller, Mystic, CT and Mark (Laura) Miller, Mt. Morris, IL; 4 daughters: Cindy(Michael) Hulsebus, Jensen Beach, FL, Janet (Lonnie) Foster, DeKalb, IL, Debbie Eckles, Mt. Morris, IL, and Laurie (Mark) Weems, Bemidji, MN; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Uldine Baker, Mt.Morris, IL.

Muriel is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Curtis; and grandson: James Nanninga.

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 4, at the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren. Burial was at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon, IL.

Memorials to the Mt. Morris Church of theBrethren.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -