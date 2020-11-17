Myrtle P. Penny
Born: January 18, 1936; Sparta, Illinois
Died: November 15, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Myrtle P. Penny, 84, of Sterling formerly of Dixon, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Citadel of Sterling, Sterling, IL.She worked for Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in housekeeping for23 years prior to her retirement.
Myrtle was born January 18, 1936, in Sparta, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Pauline (Killough) Madison. She married Charles Penny, Sr. on November 20, 1955, in Chester IL. He preceded her in death.
Myrtle is survived by three children, Charles Penny, Jr. of Dixon, Winona Brown of Rock Falls, and Kevin Penny of Rock Falls; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Carrie St. James of St. Louis, IL, Ruby Cushinberry of Chicago, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Myrtle also was preceded in death by one son, Stanley Penny; three brothers, William D. Madison, Clifford Madison, Sr., Norman Madison, Sr.; one sister, Faye Gleghorn; and one son-in-law, James Brown.
A private visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
A memorial has been Established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com