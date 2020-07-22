1/1
Nadine Knoll
Nadine Knoll

Born: January 1, 1931; Amboy

Died: July 19, 2020; Amboy

DIXON – Nadine Knoll, 89, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Amboy, surrounded by her family. She devoted her life to being a wonderful caretaker and mother to her daughter, Jerilee.

Nadine was born January 1, 1931, in Amboy, IL, the daughter of Sylvester and Elsie (Newhausen) Haefner. She married H. Lawrence "Larry" Knoll on, August 23, 1952 in Amboy. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2019. She was a long time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon. Larry and Nadine enjoyed bonfires at night, collecting antiques and owning Model T Cars. They both were very active in many organizations throughout their lifetime together. They belonged to the Model T International Club and Rockford Model T Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Jerilee Knoll of Dixon; sister, Kay (Elmer) Shaw, Jr. of Amboy; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Donald Haefner, Fay Brooks, Bud Haefner and Edward Haefner.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 24, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Amboy, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with Father John Gow, officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Amboy following the mass.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 22, 2020.
