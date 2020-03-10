|
Nancy E. Heckman
Born: Feb. 29, 1952; Yorktown
Died: March 8, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS â€" Nancy E. Heckman, age 68, of Rock Falls, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Nancy was born February 29, 1952, in Yorktown, the daughter of Leslie and Mabel (Gash) Gerlach. She graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1970 and married David Heckman on August 10, 1990 in Sterling. Nancy was a homemaker and enjoyed going to garage sales.
She is survived by her husband, David Heckman of Rock Falls; one daughter, Tammy (Rich) Paulson of Briggsville, Wis.; one son, Joey Maves of Rock Falls; and one sister, Janice (Jaime) Valdez of Rock Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her request, there are no services. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory.
