Nancy Ellis-Stern
Born: February 19, 1943; Sterling
Died: May 1, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Nancy Ellis-Stern, 77, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Regency Care facility in Sterling. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy was born February 19, 1943 in Sterling, the daughter of Howland Ellis and Myrna (Glass) Planthaber.
Survivors include her daughter Cheryl (Craig) Golden of Sterling; grand-daughters Anna (Terry) Hicks, Amber Scudder, and Nancy Scudder all of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Donald Belanger; and all her brothers and sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 6, 2020.