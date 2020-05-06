Nancy Ellis-Stern
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ellis-Stern

Born: February 19, 1943; Sterling

Died: May 1, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Nancy Ellis-Stern, 77, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Regency Care facility in Sterling. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy was born February 19, 1943 in Sterling, the daughter of Howland Ellis and Myrna (Glass) Planthaber.

Survivors include her daughter Cheryl (Craig) Golden of Sterling; grand-daughters Anna (Terry) Hicks, Amber Scudder, and Nancy Scudder all of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Donald Belanger; and all her brothers and sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved