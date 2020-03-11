|
Nancy greth
Born: July 1, 1942; Sterling
Died: Feb. 28, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS â€" Nancy Greth, age 77, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Nancy was born on July 1, 1942 in Sterling the daughter of Willard and Edith (Stark) Hughes. She married Lawrence Greth on October 30, 1996 in Waxhaw, N.C. He died on April 23, 2013. Nancy was employed as a Bookkeeper with Sterling's Unit 5 School District for 24 years, retiring in 2001. Nancy enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, decorating, playing cards, was a member of the American Business Women's Association, a member of the Red Hat Society, and Board member of Select Employees Credit Union from 1997-2006. She was also a past President and volunteer at King's Kloset in Erie, IL.
Survivors include one daughter, Sue (Mark) Nobis of Sterling; two sisters, Karen Birnie of Seattle, Wash. and Janice Calsyn of Rock Falls; one grandson, TJ (Maggie) McKee of Dixon; one great-grandson, Cameron McKee; one stepson, David (Marva) Greth of Erie, IL, many step-grandchildren/great grandchildren; and special friend, John Hemminger of Geneseo, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one stepson, Doug Greth.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Amazing Grace Church in Sterling. Memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Loren Schlomer officiating. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
