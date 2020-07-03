Nancy Hoyle
Born: June 7, 1937; Chicago
Died: June 29, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Nancy Hoyle, age 83, of Dixon, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon.
She was born June 7, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of James and Esther (Relinski) Poe. Nancy had worked at Kline's Dept. Store, Dixon Floral and Coilcraft all in Dixon prior to her retirement. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society
for many years.
Nancy loved Dixon, and enjoyed walking with family along the riverfront and in area parks to observe wildlife.
Nancy married Laurence Hoyle Aug. 1, 1956 at St Anne Catholic Church in Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Mary Bontz and Patricia Laskowski.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Laurence, and children Michael Hoyle, Matthew Hoyle and Vicki (Cyril) Long, all of Dixon; and two grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Shoulders and James (Nikkole) Long.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com
.