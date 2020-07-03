1/1
Nancy Hoyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Hoyle

Born: June 7, 1937; Chicago

Died: June 29, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Nancy Hoyle, age 83, of Dixon, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon.

She was born June 7, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of James and Esther (Relinski) Poe. Nancy had worked at Kline's Dept. Store, Dixon Floral and Coilcraft all in Dixon prior to her retirement. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society for many years.

Nancy loved Dixon, and enjoyed walking with family along the riverfront and in area parks to observe wildlife.

Nancy married Laurence Hoyle Aug. 1, 1956 at St Anne Catholic Church in Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Mary Bontz and Patricia Laskowski.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Laurence, and children Michael Hoyle, Matthew Hoyle and Vicki (Cyril) Long, all of Dixon; and two grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Shoulders and James (Nikkole) Long.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved