Nancy Schofield
Nancy Schofield

Born: January 10, 1957; Dixon

Died: September 17, 2020; Oregon

Dixon – Nancy Schofield, 63, of Dixon, went to Heaven September 17, 2020, at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She enjoyed people and being a school bus driver for 25 years, as well as working off and on for 3D Sound.

She was born January 10, 1957 in Dixon, IL, to Lawrence and Shirley (Ross) Coble. Shirley preceded her in death July of 2012. Nancy married George Schofield on November 4, 1977, in Dixon, IL, and is survived by him; also sons, Robert Schofield of Dixon, John Schofield of Sterling, Donald (Amanda) Schofield of Rock Falls; and 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; father, Lawrence Coble of LaSalle; step-father, Carl (Carol) Ackerson of Dixon; brothers, Larry Ackerson of Dixon, Mike (Melanie) Coble of LaSalle, Jeff Coble of Colorado, David Coble of Washington; sisters, Penny (Chris) Valvo of LaSalle, Lori Schmidt of LaSalle.

Private memorial services will be held at Lincoln Ave Church of God.

Condolences can be sent to George Schofield at 1310 W. 3rd St., Dixon, Illinois, 61270.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 22, 2020.
