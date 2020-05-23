Nancy T. Mayo
Nancy T. Mayo

Born: August 2, 1949; Dixon

Died: May 21, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Nancy T. Mayo, age 70, of Dixon died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 2, 1949, in Dixon, the daughter of Robert and Marion (Bonnell) McBride. She was a graduate of Western Illinois University, receiving both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the school. Nancy was a teacher, and taught Title One reading at St Mary's in Dixon, tutored through the Dixon Public School and with her aunt Mary Jo McBride ran Climbing Higher Group Tutoring. Nancy also had taught at the Nachusa Lutheran Home and Sauk Valley Community College. She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Molly Mayo; and a brother, Michael Joseph McBride.

Nancy is survived by one son, Jason (Sue) Mayo of Port Angeles, WA; one daughter, Annie (Chris) Chapman of Dixon; two grandchildren, Lexy (Ryan) Schoaf and Isaac Mayo; two brothers, Thomas McBride of Mexico, MO and Jerry McBride of Dixon; two sisters Micki (Kenny) Blair of Dixon, Robin (Randy) Coleman of Roswell, GA; and many nieces, nephews., great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

A memorial has been established to Gaffey Home Nursing and Hospice.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
