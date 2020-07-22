1/1
Naomia E. Harrison
Naomia E. Harrison

Born: January 2, 1930

Died: March 24, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Naomia E. Harrison, age 90, died at her home Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Naomia was born on January 2, 1930 in Sesser, the daughter of Glenn and Edna (Hertenstein) Junkins. She married Donald Harrison on July 18, 1948 in Reno, Nev. Naomia was employed at Bergner's and Kline's Department stores for several years, finally retiring at age 84. She was a member of the Rock Falls United Methodist Church as well as the Rock Falls American Legion Auxillary.

Survivors include one sister, Glenna (Donald) Clampet of Hopkinsville, Ky.; three granddaughters, Brandi (Dusten) Duchay of Rock Falls, Erin Vasquez of Haledane and Danielle (Jason) Wold of Milton, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Issac Duchay of Rock Falls, Sarah and Zakary Johnston of North Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Pamela Brumbly and Kathi Geiger; and two brothers, Norman and Darrell Junkins.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling 1 at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
July 23, 2020
o sorry to see of her passing. She was such a pleasant person and have known her for years as the special sales lady to go to when buying clothes for our 4 boys and later on me. I called her my favorite “sales lady”, a well deserved title. May she Rest In Peace! Lyle and Rosella Warner, Ashton.
Lyle Warner
Friend
July 22, 2020
Naomia was always so pleasant and helpful when we shopped at Bergners! She had a very young personality. She made shopping for my husband a lot of fun.
Julie Yemm
Acquaintance
