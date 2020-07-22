Naomia E. Harrison
Born: January 2, 1930
Died: March 24, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Naomia E. Harrison, age 90, died at her home Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Naomia was born on January 2, 1930 in Sesser, the daughter of Glenn and Edna (Hertenstein) Junkins. She married Donald Harrison on July 18, 1948 in Reno, Nev. Naomia was employed at Bergner's and Kline's Department stores for several years, finally retiring at age 84. She was a member of the Rock Falls United Methodist Church as well as the Rock Falls American Legion Auxillary.
Survivors include one sister, Glenna (Donald) Clampet of Hopkinsville, Ky.; three granddaughters, Brandi (Dusten) Duchay of Rock Falls, Erin Vasquez of Haledane and Danielle (Jason) Wold of Milton, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Issac Duchay of Rock Falls, Sarah and Zakary Johnston of North Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Pamela Brumbly and Kathi Geiger; and two brothers, Norman and Darrell Junkins.
Graveside services will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling 1 at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
