Nathan L. Pretzsch
Born: June 14, 1990; Rockford
Died: August 8, 2020; Fran klin Grove
FRANKLIN GROVE – Nathan L. Pretzsch, age 30, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home in Franklin Grove.
He was born June 14, 1990 in Rockford, the son of David and Vonda (Gilbert) Pretzsch. Nathan graduated from Oregon High School in 2008. He married Samantha Dewey on Aug. 24, 2018. Nathan loved to go fishing, was a wonderful singer, and enjoyed making his own music.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha of Franklin Grove; daughter, Arianna; father, David Pretzsch of Franklin Grove; mother, Vonda Pretzsch of Mount Morris; sister, Brittney Pretzsch of Dixon; parents-in-law, Aaron and Missy Dewey of Franklin Grove; and niece and nephews, Kloie, Conner, and Levi Pretzsch.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Grace Fellowship Church, 2128 IL Route 38, Ashton, IL 61008, with Pastor Brad Pittman officiating. Visitation will be at the church Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m.
A memorial fund is established in Nathan's name.
