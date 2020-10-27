Nellie Jane Fisher
Born: March 10, 1937; Alton
Died: October 24, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Nellie Jane Fisher, 83, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Nellie was born March 10, 1937 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Cleo and Hazel (Miller) Bethel. She married Richard Fisher on June 1, 1957 in Aiken, he preceded her in death on July 22, 2015.
Survivors include four sons, David (Michal) Fisher of Rock Falls, Mark (Sheila) Fisher of Morrison, Tim (Jeannie) Fisher of Rock Falls, Stephen (Monica) Fisher of Sterling; three sisters, Ivernia (Jon) Wetzell of Sterling, Darlene Bennett of Rock Falls, Helen Shockley of Benton IL; one brother, Richard (Jewel) Bethel of Rock Falls; 13 grandchildren, Joshua (Hannah) Fisher, Travis (Rachel) Fisher, Tiffani (Kamryn) Dickinson, Brittany (AJ) Katzberg, Emily Fisher, Hannah Fisher, Laura Fisher, Sarah Fisher and Kendrick Fisher; and eight great-grandchildren, River Fisher, Galen Fisher, Marian Haas, Shiloh Haas, Danielle Fisher, Theo Fisher, Autumn Dickinson and Brooklyn Dickinson.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a drive-through visitation on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation in Sterling. Graveside services will follow at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, with Roger Carlson, officiating.
A memorial has been established.
