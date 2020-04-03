|
Nikki Flock Krause
Born: Nov. 26, 1937; Aurora
Died: March 24, 2020; Glendale, Arizona
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Nikki Flock Krause passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2020 surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter at the Thunderbird Palliative Care Unit in Glendale, Arizona. She had a fall that resulted in a subdural hematoma, that led to her passing.
Nikki, born Carole Nichola Flock on November 26, 1937 in Aurora, Illinois to Robert William Flock and Virginia Clucas Flock, is survived by her sister, Suzanne Flock McGinn; daughters, Martha Hine Cope and Melonai Leighland; stepsons, Brent and Jeff Hine and stepdaughter Denise Shocklee; grandchildren, Ryan and Riley Cope, Jeanna Hine, Brigid and Graham Shocklee; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins, Gayle Harper and David, Craig and Mark Williams and their families.
Nikki graduated from Sterling Township High School, then attended Grinnell College and Northern Illinois University. She enjoyed a long career as a flight attendant with United Airlines, and moved from Denver, Colorado to Prescott, Arizona upon retirement. Following her divorces from Buford H. Hine and Alan Krause, she continued to stay actively involved with her family, as well as many organizations.
She fervently lived life to the fullest and will be remembered for her vibrant smile and personality. She will be greatly missed by many.