Norma J. Bates
Born: September 29, 1932
Died: July 21, 2020
STERLING – Norma J. Bates, 87, of Sterling, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Norma was born in Aledo, IL on September 29, 1932, the daughter of Chet DeLap and Jean Bauguess DeLap. She married Delmar W. Bates on July 26, 1952 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on November 11, 2011. Norma was employed at Dixon Developmental Center for 17 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Henry of Harmon, and Mardel (Denny) Johnson of Sterling; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar; one son, Michael Bates; one grandson, Brandon Bates; one brother, Don DeLap; and one sister, Carolyn Portner.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com