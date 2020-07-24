1/1
Norma J. Bates
1932 - 2020
Norma J. Bates

Born: September 29, 1932

Died: July 21, 2020

STERLING – Norma J. Bates, 87, of Sterling, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Norma was born in Aledo, IL on September 29, 1932, the daughter of Chet DeLap and Jean Bauguess DeLap. She married Delmar W. Bates on July 26, 1952 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on November 11, 2011. Norma was employed at Dixon Developmental Center for 17 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Henry of Harmon, and Mardel (Denny) Johnson of Sterling; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar; one son, Michael Bates; one grandson, Brandon Bates; one brother, Don DeLap; and one sister, Carolyn Portner.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
