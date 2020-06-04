Norma J. Oviatt
Born: September 17, 1926; Dixon
Died: May 11, 2020; Bellevue, Nebraska
BELLEVUE, Neb. – Norma Jane Oviatt, age 93 of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Sterling, Illinois and Dixon, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at home in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Norma was born September 17, 1926 in Dixon, Illinois to Lavern and Alice (Kirtley) Rogers. She grew up in Dixon and married Robert Tate in 1945. After being widowed, she married Raymond Oviatt in 1973, who passed away in 1997.
Norma worked as a cook for 19 years for Woolworth in Sterling Illinois, while she raised her family. She was very active in her church in Rock Falls, Illinois serving in children's ministry and missions. She moved to Bellevue, Nebraska in 2009, at the age of 82, to live with her daughter.
Norma will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children, Donna Mareda, John Tate, Eva Kennell, David Tate, and Robert Tate; and by her stepchildren, Florine Shaw, Richard Oviatt, James Oviatt, Greg Oviatt, and Debbie Hardy; and grandchildren, John Tate Jr, Mary Hereford, Michael Tate, Scott Beggerow, Natasha Meyer, Damen Tate, Jason Tate, Jared Tate, and Allison Anderson; and by great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and many stepgrandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Rogers; husbands; daughter, Lora Beggerow and grandson Benjamin Beggerow; stepson, Larry Oviatt and stepdaughter, Vicki Oviatt; grandson, Robbie Tate; grandson, Vaughn Voyt; and stepgrandson, Michael Shaw.
While plans are still to be determined, it is the family's hope that in the future, family and friends may be able to come together to commemorate and celebrate Norma's life with a gathering in Dixon Illinois and internment of her remains in Chapel Hill Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in Norma's name at the River Bible Camp in Dixon, Illinois.
Memorials can be submitted to Rock River Bible Camp, Norma Oviatt Memorial, P.O. Box 422, Dixon IL 61021. Or give online at http://www.dixonbethel.com/donations.html, select Rock River Bible Camp from the drop down list and specify Norma Oviatt memorial in the comment block.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.