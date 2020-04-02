Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Wolens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Wolens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Wolens Obituary
Norma Wolens

Born: June 2, 1926; Chicago

Died: March 30, 2020

STERLING – Norma Wolens, loved and loving mother, grandmother and wife of the late beloved Jerome Wolens, died March 30, 2020 at the age of 93.

She was born June 2, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. Norma will be remembered by her friends and family for her friendly, generous nature, sense of humor and intelligence, and as staff on the Comprehensive Health Planning Agency of Norwest Illinois, Sauk Valley College and the many helping organizations she organized with the dedicated community volunteers, notably The Whiteside County Hospice and Cove, a women's shelter.

Norma earned a master's degree from Northern Illinois University in Human Resources Administration.

She was a member of Temple Sholom, Sterling.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Michael Feldman), Marc (Marie Anselmo), Daniel (Faye Dresner); by her two grandchildren, Ellie and Nora Feldman; and by her brother, Robert Masters.

Norma has dedicated her body to medical science through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A private family service will celebrate and sanctify her life.

Norma loved and was loved by many in the community. We are thankful for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .

Go to mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -