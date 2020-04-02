|
Norma Wolens
Born: June 2, 1926; Chicago
Died: March 30, 2020
STERLING – Norma Wolens, loved and loving mother, grandmother and wife of the late beloved Jerome Wolens, died March 30, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was born June 2, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. Norma will be remembered by her friends and family for her friendly, generous nature, sense of humor and intelligence, and as staff on the Comprehensive Health Planning Agency of Norwest Illinois, Sauk Valley College and the many helping organizations she organized with the dedicated community volunteers, notably The Whiteside County Hospice and Cove, a women's shelter.
Norma earned a master's degree from Northern Illinois University in Human Resources Administration.
She was a member of Temple Sholom, Sterling.
She is survived by her children, Sandy (Michael Feldman), Marc (Marie Anselmo), Daniel (Faye Dresner); by her two grandchildren, Ellie and Nora Feldman; and by her brother, Robert Masters.
Norma has dedicated her body to medical science through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A private family service will celebrate and sanctify her life.
Norma loved and was loved by many in the community. We are thankful for your thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Go to mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.