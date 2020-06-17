Norman G. Day
Norman G. Day

Died: June 15, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa

ROCK FALLS – Norman G. Day, age 80, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
