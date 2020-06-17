Norman G. Day
Died: June 15, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
ROCK FALLS – Norman G. Day, age 80, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls.
Died: June 15, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
ROCK FALLS – Norman G. Day, age 80, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 17, 2020.