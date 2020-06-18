Norman G. Day
Born: February 21, 1940; Sterling
Died: June 15, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
ROCK FALLS – Norman G. Day, age 80, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
Norm was born on February 21, 1940 in Sterling, the son of Carl and Luella (Daehler) Day. He married Linda Bonner on August 21, 1959 in Morrison, Illinois.
For 51 ½ years Norman worked for the Sterling Daily Gazette, starting out in paper delivery and rising to production manager by the time of his retirement. Every day, he was committed to assuring the newspaper was published and delivered to the Sauk Valley region.
Over his life Norman enjoyed many pursuits. Racing stock cars when he was young, whitewater kayaking, camping with his family, playing cards, and most recently karaoke and going to his auctions. Most important to Norman was his love for his family. There was nothing he would not do for them if asked. There was not a person Norm met he did not like.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of 60-plus years; his daughters, Lori Fagan of Rock Falls and Kelly (Doug) Meyer of Dubuque, Iowa and his son Todd (Kelly) Day, also of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Josh Meyer, Molly Fagan, Shasta and Shannon Day; and five great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Eli Day, Cora Kemp, Mia and Josiah Fagan. He will be greatly missed by each one.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements were completed by McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 18, 2020.