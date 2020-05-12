Nug Johnson
Nug Johnson

Born: 2010

Died: 2020

ROCK FALLS – It is with heavy hearts we said good bye to Nug, our boy in a dog suit. You may have seen him around town, as he has been a service dog for10 years. Born in California, he did love it here in Illinois, and had many friends. Nug loved the girls at the Maple House, Wagon Wheel, and Aldi. He also attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Falls regularly.

We miss you Boo,

Jim & Kathi Johnson


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Jim & Kathi- peace to you... thank you for sharing Nug with us. On several occasions in worship, Nug would sigh at just the right time drawing us deeper into an awareness of God's presence. What a gift! He was a beacon of unconditional love. Comfort to you. With gratitude-
Pastor Bree Truax
May 8, 2020
Awww what a sweet face. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Mary
