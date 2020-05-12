Nug Johnson



Born: 2010



Died: 2020



ROCK FALLS – It is with heavy hearts we said good bye to Nug, our boy in a dog suit. You may have seen him around town, as he has been a service dog for10 years. Born in California, he did love it here in Illinois, and had many friends. Nug loved the girls at the Maple House, Wagon Wheel, and Aldi. He also attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Falls regularly.



We miss you Boo,



Jim & Kathi Johnson





