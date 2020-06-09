Ole Bly Pace III
Born: April 6, 1939
Died: June 2, 2020
ST. CHARLES – Ole Bly Pace III passed away beautifully and peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and caregiver. He was a grateful man and considered each day on this earth a blessing.
Ole's life began in Bloomington, IL on April 6, 1939 as the eldest of three children. Ole was raised in Lacon, Illinois, though he spent his early years living in various cities around the country as his father served in the Navy during World War II. A gifted student, Ole began his college career at the age of 16, when he left for Dartmouth University carrying a trunk of clothing and a cross-country train ticket. After 2 years, he joined the Army to gain greater maturity and life experience, and to serve his country. He earned the rank of Captain, and then returned to the Midwest and received his undergraduate degree from Illinois Wesleyan University. At Wesleyan, Ole met the love of his life, Sheryl Sue Snow. They were married on August 19, 1962 following their graduation from college.
Ole received his J.D. in 1966 at The University of Illinois Law School. There, he was elected to the Order of Coif – a national honor society for outstanding legal academic achievement. He was also the Editor of the Law Review. He chose to practice law and settle down in Sterling, Illinois. His career as a state and federal civil litigator spanned decades at Ward Murray Pace & Johnson (WMP&J). He was four-time Chairman of the prestigious Allerton House Conference on Improving the System of Justice, and the 1989 winner of the Board of Governors Award. He served as Special Assistant Attorney General for two Illinois Attorney Generals and was law clerk to a highly regarded Appellate Court Justice. Ole admired and valued his partners, friends and colleagues and respected his adversaries. A highlight of his career was the Presidency of the Illinois State Bar Association. He was honored by the title and humbled by the responsibility. Ole had a desire to leave the world a better place which is evident in the many volunteer organizations he served and led – both in Sterling and beyond. He was an active and committed leader and the variety of his service shows the depth of his passions in faith, politics, mental health, law, education and community.
His and Sheryl's marriage was a love story for the ages. He valued family above all else in this world. Their 3 children and 7 grandchildren were loved unconditionally, challenged, supported and celebrated. Through his actions and life choices he taught them to love and respect – God, family, nature, community, country and education. Seeing his children and grandchildren grow up and navigate life choices gave him boundless pride and joy.
Ole is survived by his beloved wife, Sheryl, his daughter Paige (Pete) Temple of Geneva, IL; daughter, Lezley Pace Harmon of Downers Grove, IL; son ,Jason (Mary Charles) of Nashville, NC; and daughter-in-law Kim (Pace) Taylor of Nashville, NC; his seven grandchildren; Mady and Pace Temple, Brennan, Logan and Riley Harmon, Rhiannon and Raven Pace; his sister Ann and brother-in law, John Sutton of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law, Patricia Snow of Springfield; sister-in-law, Linda Pace Collins (Kevin) of Sebastian, FL; sister-in-law, MaryJo (Bernard) Manatee of Lake City FL; and cherished cousins, nieces, nephews; and granddog, Satchel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, O.B. and Pat Pace; and brother Steven Pace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dillon Foundation ((for the preservation and betterment of their hometown of Sterling) PO Box 537 Sterling, IL 61081 or Fox Valley Presbyterian Church (for Stephen's Ministry that provided weekly spiritual care) 227 East Side Drive, Geneva IL 60134.
For more information, www.malonefh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.