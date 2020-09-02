Orin W. Sheley
Born: May 12, 1928
Died: August 31, 2020
STERLING – Orin W. Sheley, age 92, of Sterling, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.
Orin was born May 12, 1928 in Elmhurst, the son of Orin J. and Besse D. (Spaulding) Sheley. He married Jeannine M. Wicks on July 17, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2015. Orin worked at several factories in the area, including Northwestern Steel and Wire ,and later retired from Northern Illinois Water as a certified pumping station operator.He was the co-owner of Sheley & Love Moving and Storage Company, and was the former president of the Guard Force Union. Many years ago, Orin had one of his inventions patented. He enjoyed singing, and was able to perform on the radio and at various clubs. In his younger years, Orin was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by five children, Mike (Carol) Sheley of Dixon, Kathleen (John) Reese of Sterling, Tim (Barb) Sheley of Sterling, Casey (Chris) Carman of Rocky River, Ohio and Brian (Beverly) Sheley of Sterling; one sister, Dolly Anselmo of Sterling; one sister-in-law, Rose Sheley of Sterling; one brother-in-law, Glen (Beth) Wicks of Sterling; 10 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one brother, Jim Sheley; and two sisters, Audrey Sheley and Joan Hemminger.
Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. The funeral will be private for the immediate family, with his nephew, Reverend Paul Sheley officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time, and masks will be required when you enter the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Rock River Hospice and Home and Happy Tails.
Orin's family would like to extend a special thank you to Orin's caregivers, Wendi McKinnon and Boomer.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
.