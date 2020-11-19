Pamela A. Varden
Born: December 18, 1943
Died: November 11, 2020
MILLEDGEVILLE – Pamela Ann Varden, age 76, of Milledgeville, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home.
Pamela was born on December 18, 1943 in Texas, the daughter of Warren and Florence (Brown) Fossett. She married Otis Varden. Pamela ran a large preschool for many years in Long Beach, California. She had a love for arts and was very talented at making crafts. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and traveling. She was a wonderful caregiver and like a mother to all who knew her.
Survivors include her two sons, Jack (Wendy) Signorella of CA and Otis Varden of Dixon; and four grandchildren, Anthony Signorella, Cameron Varden, Elexa Varden and Kaelee Varden.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Milledgeville. Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Milledgeville.
