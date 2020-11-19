1/1
Pamela A. Varden
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela A. Varden

Born: December 18, 1943

Died: November 11, 2020

MILLEDGEVILLE – Pamela Ann Varden, age 76, of Milledgeville, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home.

Pamela was born on December 18, 1943 in Texas, the daughter of Warren and Florence (Brown) Fossett. She married Otis Varden. Pamela ran a large preschool for many years in Long Beach, California. She had a love for arts and was very talented at making crafts. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and traveling. She was a wonderful caregiver and like a mother to all who knew her.

Survivors include her two sons, Jack (Wendy) Signorella of CA and Otis Varden of Dixon; and four grandchildren, Anthony Signorella, Cameron Varden, Elexa Varden and Kaelee Varden.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Milledgeville. Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Milledgeville.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Milledgeville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
We were sisters by other mothers. Much more than friends for 70 years. There is no replacement of her as if we were just friends. JW and Otis both understand my calling her sister. My love to both of you during this time in your life. Understand that she is in a better place and you will be with her again one day.
Rebecca Lutz
Sister
November 18, 2020
I was Pam's first husband. My condolences to the family.
Jack Signorella, Sr
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved