Pamela Jane Hill Hallissey
Born: June 23, 1969; Sterling
Died: November 29, 2020; Naperville
Naperville – Pamela Jane Hill Hallissey, age 51, of Naperville, IL, passed early Sunday morning November 29, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, following a brave battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, daughters, and parents at the time of her passing.
Pamela was born June 23, 1969 at CGH Hospital in Sterling, the daughter of Robert and Nancy (Wessels) Hill. She graduated Sterling High School in 1987 and Illinois State University in 1991 where she was active in the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. She met her husband Tom Hallissey at ISU and were married on June 8, 1996.
Pamela began her professional career as a registered dietitian working for the Chicago Center of Clinical Research before joining her husband as they relocated to London, England, where their first daughter, Ashley, was born.
The Hallisseys moved from there to the Boston area where they welcomed the birth of their twin daughters, Keira and Kylie. Thirteen years ago they moved to Naperville, IL, where Pamela continued as a full-time mother to her three children, tireless school volunteer, and owner and founder of the blog DIYVIBES.net
Pamela is survived by her husband, Tom; her three daughters; her parents; one sister, Stacey (Rod) Harrington of Dixon; and one brother, Rob (Amanda) Hill of Champaign, IL.
Public visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 1:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville.
Private funeral services will be held the next day at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville.
