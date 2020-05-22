Patricia A. Cox
Born: December 20, 1933; Nottingham, England
Died: May 20, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Patricia A. Cox, 86, of Sterling, passed away at her home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Pat was born December 20, 1933 in Nottingham, England, the daughter of Kenneth and Edna Amy (Fisher) Robinson. She married Lavirne Elzie "Jack" Cox Jr. on May 24th, 1952 in Royston, England. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2016. Pat worked at Sterling Steel Ball and Bergners for many years before retiring. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, spending time with family and friends, and she dearly loved her pets.
Survivors include her children, Barry (Julie) Cox of Sterling, Deb (Charles) Osborn of Sterling, and Brian (Toni) Cox of Streator; her brother, Simon Robinson in England; sister Jane Piggot in England and sister Marion Martino in Italy; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and the father to her children Lavirne "Jack" Cox; her sister, Edna Horsefield of England, and her grandson Todd J. Cox.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
A memorial has been established to Gaffey Hospice. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Born: December 20, 1933; Nottingham, England
Died: May 20, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Patricia A. Cox, 86, of Sterling, passed away at her home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Pat was born December 20, 1933 in Nottingham, England, the daughter of Kenneth and Edna Amy (Fisher) Robinson. She married Lavirne Elzie "Jack" Cox Jr. on May 24th, 1952 in Royston, England. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2016. Pat worked at Sterling Steel Ball and Bergners for many years before retiring. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, spending time with family and friends, and she dearly loved her pets.
Survivors include her children, Barry (Julie) Cox of Sterling, Deb (Charles) Osborn of Sterling, and Brian (Toni) Cox of Streator; her brother, Simon Robinson in England; sister Jane Piggot in England and sister Marion Martino in Italy; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and the father to her children Lavirne "Jack" Cox; her sister, Edna Horsefield of England, and her grandson Todd J. Cox.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
A memorial has been established to Gaffey Hospice. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.