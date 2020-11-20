Patricia A. Seaworth
Born: November 12, 1931; New Orleans, Louisiana
Died: November 18, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Patricia A. Seaworth, age 89, of Dixon, IL died at her home Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born Nov. 12, 1931, in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Graff) Hardy. Patricia worked for the Freeman Shoe Co. for many years prior to her retirement. She married Donald C. Seaworth Sr. on Aug. 1, 1950, in Poplarville, MS, he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1990. Patricia is also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ken Hardy and Joseph Hardy.
She is survived by her children, Ronda (Steve) Byars of Dixon, IL, Donald (Sheri) Seaworth Jr. of Wittman, AZ, Marion (Jeffrey) King of Dixon, IL; and grandchildren, Mark Geiger, Nathan Geiger, Joshua Seaworth, Matthew Seaworth, Kristy Starbuck, Kristopher King, Bradley King, Chris Cornett, Crystal Bauman, and Cassie Mallory. Patricia is also survived by 25 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
There will be a private family service for Patricia on Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established to Serenity Hospice.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com