Patricia A. Swanson
Died: June 2, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Patricia Ann Swanson, 69, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care, Dixon, IL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Died: June 2, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Patricia Ann Swanson, 69, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care, Dixon, IL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.