Patricia A. "Patti" Swanson
Patricia 'Patti' A. Swanson

Born: April 7, 1951; Galesburg

Died: June 2, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Patricia "Patti" Ann Swanson, 69, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care, Dixon, IL. She worked for Illinois Department of Transportation prior to her retirement.

Patti was born April 7, 1951, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Irvin and Marjorie (Duncan) Tolle. She was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Dixon, IL. Patti was known for her many flips she was able to do while cheerleading for Dixon High School. She enjoyed writing poetry, and even had a book published called "Stepping Stones," which is a combination of her poetry and spiritual healing advice. Patti loved the beach and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her five children, Simeon Dieterle of Milwaukee, WI, Sam Swanson of Madison, WI, Beth Robinson of Dixon, Angela Bosse of New Bern, NC, Tiffany Kuroda of Rockford; granddaughter, Haley Letson and 6 additional grandchildren; three siblings, Bill Carrington, Sharon Hillison, and Jean Turner.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Tolle; and sister, Kathy Carrington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be directed to Unity Hospice.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
