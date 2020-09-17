1/
Patricia A. Whipple
Patricia A. Whipple

Born: September 26, 1941; Dixon

Died: Septembe 7, 2020; Rockford

BYRON – Patricia A. Whipple, age 78, of Byron, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford.

Patricia was born September 26, 1941 in Dixon, the daughter of Vernon and Tillie (Wiser) Schwitters. She married Earl Whipple in March of 1967. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2018. Patricia was employed as a cook at Neighbors Nursing Home in Byron. She loved and adored her dog, Paris.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky (Willis) Ransier of Helena, Mont. And Terry (Kevin Druien) Roeser of Dixon; two sons, Brad (Julie) Frye of Byron and Wes Whipple of Thermopolis, Wyo.; one sister, Bonnie (Don) Dern of Wausau, Wis.; one brother, Butch (Paula) Schwitters of Dixon; seven grandchildren, Ryan Roeser, Kyle Roeser, Justin White, Joshua Frye, Cory Budak, Courtney (Nick) Williams and Tessa Whipple; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan and Mason.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to chapelhilldixon.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
1121 N Galena Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 284-3322
