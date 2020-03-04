|
|
Patricia L. Docter
Born: Oct. 5, 1942; Amboy
Died: March 2, 2020; Belvidere
BELVIDERE â€" Patricia L. (Yocum) Docter, 77, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere.
Pat was born October 5, 1942 in Amboy, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Burma (Warlick) Yocum.Pat retired from Rochelle Community Hospital after 14 years as an administrative assistant. She was active in a Parkinson's support group in Rochelle for many years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rochelle.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Julie Anne (Docter) Pack of Belvidere; three grandchildren, Brittney Anne Docter (David) Deases and Marshal and Thomas Pack; four great-grandchildren, Hailey and Preston Taft and Leland and Ryland Deases; three brothers, Richard (Penny) Yocum of Lebanon, TN, Gene (Pat) Yocum of Rockford, and Robert (Deanna) Yocum of Guttenberg, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by a brother, Carl, and an infant sister, Myrtle.
Cremation care has been provided. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St. in Rochelle with Pastor Gregory Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be directed to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020