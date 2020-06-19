Patricia M. Lilly



Born: April 18, 1953; Moline



Died: June 16, 2020; Arlington Heights



DIXON – Patricia M. Lilly, age 67, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.



Patricia was born on April 18, 1953, in Moline, the daughter of Claude and Mary (Thomas) Adams. She was married Randy Lilly on January 15, 1978 in Hillsdale. Patricia was employed as a cook with The Citadel of Sterling. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.



Survivors include her husband, Randy of Dixon; one daughter, Mary (Dustin Weaver) Lilly of Dixon; one sister, Donna Schultze of Blountsville, Ala.; two brothers, Richard (Linda) Adams of Morrison and Andrew (Amy) Adams of Davenport, Iowa.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Claudette Adams; and one brother, Mickey Otis Adams.



There are no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.



In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up on Mary's Facebook page.



