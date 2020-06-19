Patricia M. Lilly
1953 - 2020
Patricia M. Lilly

Born: April 18, 1953; Moline

Died: June 16, 2020; Arlington Heights

DIXON – Patricia M. Lilly, age 67, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Patricia was born on April 18, 1953, in Moline, the daughter of Claude and Mary (Thomas) Adams. She was married Randy Lilly on January 15, 1978 in Hillsdale. Patricia was employed as a cook with The Citadel of Sterling. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include her husband, Randy of Dixon; one daughter, Mary (Dustin Weaver) Lilly of Dixon; one sister, Donna Schultze of Blountsville, Ala.; two brothers, Richard (Linda) Adams of Morrison and Andrew (Amy) Adams of Davenport, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Claudette Adams; and one brother, Mickey Otis Adams.

There are no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up on Mary's Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Love you Pat...see you in heaven.
Brian Lilly
Family
