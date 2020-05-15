Patricia M. Sisson
Born: August 12, 1934; Sublette, IL
Died: May 14,2020 ; Franklin Grove, IL
Patricia M. Sisson, age 85, of Franklin Grove, died, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehab. Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Sublette, IL, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Kaminky) Full. Pat had worked at Del Monte in Rochelle prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Rochelle Moose Lodge. Pat was an avid gardener and enjoyed her dogs and horses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marcella "Sally" Full and Barbara Doty; and one brother, Bernard Full.
Pat is survived by one sister, Kathleen (Steen) Smith of Franklin Grove; one brother-in-law, Tom Doty, of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
A family Mass of Christian Burial and visitation will be held on Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.
A memorial has been established to Vitas Hospice. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Born: August 12, 1934; Sublette, IL
Died: May 14,2020 ; Franklin Grove, IL
Patricia M. Sisson, age 85, of Franklin Grove, died, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehab. Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Sublette, IL, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Kaminky) Full. Pat had worked at Del Monte in Rochelle prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Rochelle Moose Lodge. Pat was an avid gardener and enjoyed her dogs and horses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marcella "Sally" Full and Barbara Doty; and one brother, Bernard Full.
Pat is survived by one sister, Kathleen (Steen) Smith of Franklin Grove; one brother-in-law, Tom Doty, of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
A family Mass of Christian Burial and visitation will be held on Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.
A memorial has been established to Vitas Hospice. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 15, 2020.