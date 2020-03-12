|
|
Patricia L. 'Patty' Griffith-Frey
Born: Nov. 28, 1952; Dixon
Died: March 10, 2020; Dixon
DIXON â€" Patricia Lynn "Patty" Griffith-Frey, 67, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, IL.She worked for Lee County Council On Aging, for 23 years up until her passing.
Patty was born November 28, 1952, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Gordon and Irene (Jessee) Griffith. She graduated from Dixon High School. Patty enjoyed fishing and being outside doing yard work or gardening when she was younger. She loved to read and collect butterflies, but most of all, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, David (Roxane) Frey of Dixon, Melissa (Jason Zier) Corson of Freeport; five grandchildren, Zachary Frey, Ashley Frey, Alexis Frey, Dalton Carter, Kylie Schoepfer; one brother, Larry (Charlys) Griffith of Dixon; nephew, Kevin (Christy) Griffith of Amboy; niece, Ginger (Mike) Hulbert of Hayword, WI; great-nephew, Lucas Griffith; and great-niece, Allea Diehl.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL, with the Rev. Mike Worrell, officiating from Lincoln Avenue Church of God. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Lee County Council on Aging.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
