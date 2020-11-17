1/1
Patrick J. O'Brien
Patrick J. O'Brien

Born: April 14, 1946; Amboy

Died: November 12, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Patrick J. O'Brien, 74, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in Sterling, IL.

Born April14, 1946, in Amboy, Illinois. He was the son of the late William and Rita (Lynch) O'Brien and a brother to the late Michael (Mic) O'Brien.

Mr. O'Brien attended Amboy High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Northwestern Steel and Wire for almost 30 years as a crane operator. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union (USW) and a member of the Sterling American Legion.

He issurvived by his daughter, Meg (Glenn) Huber; and two sons, John (Nancy) and Tim.  He is also survived by three grandchildren, Corinne and Jack O'Brien and Sarah Huber, who he loved very much.

Due to the current restrictions, Pat's wishes will be honored at a later date. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 17, 2020.
