Patrick James Liston



Born: April 5, 1957; Fort Knox, KY



Died: October 5, 2020; Sterling, IL



Sterling, IL – Patrick James Liston of Sterling, was called home on Monday, October 5th, 2020, at the age of 63.



Pat was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on April 5th, 1957, and grew up in Ireland and the western suburbs of Chicago. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, in 1975, and then from Western Illinois University in 1979. Upon graduation from The John Marshall Law School in 1985, he began practice as a defense attorney and later went on to become a prosecutor as an Assistant State's Attorney.



Pat, son of the late Patrick J. and Maureen Liston, is survived by his 3 children, Shannon (Eric) Bidlo, Patrick, and Caitlin; as well as his 4 siblings, Brian (Molly), Barbara (Larry) Chizewski, Maureen (J.J.) Dwyer, and Noel (Maureen).



The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9th, at Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst, IL. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL.



Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.





