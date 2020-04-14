|
|
Patrick R. Lessner
Born: May 3, 1947; Dixon
Died: April 8, 2020; Rochester, Minnesota
OREGON – Patrick R. Lessner, 72, of Oregon, IL, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.
Pat was born May 3, 1947, in Dixon, Illinois to Frank and Eleanor (Wilcox) Lessner. Pat was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon and St. Mary Catholic Church in Polo. Through his work as a business instructor and golf coach, Pat positively influenced the lives of countless students at Dixon High School for over thirty years. He reached many more individuals and families through his work as a golf instructor, financial advisor, and real estate agent. Pat had an unfailingly kind, loving, and positive spirit, and he shared it generously with all. This generosity he extended to the many furry and feathered creatures that frequented his cherished cabin in the woods – from deer to wild turkeys and even, for a time, to an errant peahen! Like his mother and brothers, Pat was a devoted fan of Notre Dame Football and never missed hearing or seeing the Fighting Irish play. He loved his family, friends, and students dearly.
Pat is survived by his life partner, Clare Elizabeth Foust, whose love for him is beyond measure. He is survived also by his brothers, Michael and Thomas of San Antonio, TX; James of Deming, NM; two children, AnnMarie Lessner (Jason) Eve of Pewaukee, WI and Kathleen "Katie" Lessner of Portland, OR; and by his granddaughter, Kieleen Eleanor Eve, who held a very special place in his heart.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Anne Marie.
Pat has donated his body to science through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. In accordance with his wishes, no funeral or visitation is to be held.
Online condolences are welcome at www.thejonesfh.com.