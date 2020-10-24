Patrick W.G. Hicks
Born: March 5, 1963; East St. Louis
Died: October 22, 2020; Rockford
OREGON – Patrick W.G. Hicks, age 57, of Oregon, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
Patrick was born March 5, 1963 in East St Louis, IL, the son of Ronald and Charlotte (Smick) Hicks. He served in the U.S. Army and later married Susan Miller on June 17, 1993 in Amboy. Patrick was employed at Etnyre in Oregon for 15 years and most recently at Woods in Oregon for 7 ½ years. He loved music and enjoyed being a DJ. He started the "Toys for Tots" program at Etnyre. At Christmas time, he bought each grandchild their first bike and also played the role of Santa Claus at Pinecrest for the residents.He enjoyed playing the game "Risk" and watching A&E.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hicks of Oregon; his mother, Charlotte Wyrick of Rochelle; three stepchildren, Michael (Priscilla Young) Greve of Dixon, Michelle Greve of Oregon and Mark (Jackie) Greve of Dixon; six siblings, Ronald (Jennifer) Hicks of Ark, Donald (Dottie) Hicks of Va., Lonald (Kayla) Hicks of Va., Tammie (Bruce) Powell of Rochelle, Ralph (Tanna) Sanders of Va. and Tom (Rachel) Sanders of Va.; 11 grandchildren; and one
great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father and his son, Patrick J. Hicks in infancy.
A visitation, with a maximum of 10 people at time, will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. Temperatures will be taken upon entering the building and masks are required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
