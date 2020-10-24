1/1
Patrick W.G. Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick W.G. Hicks

Born: March 5, 1963; East St. Louis

Died: October 22, 2020; Rockford

OREGON – Patrick W.G. Hicks, age 57, of Oregon, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Patrick was born March 5, 1963 in East St Louis, IL, the son of Ronald and Charlotte (Smick) Hicks. He served in the U.S. Army and later married Susan Miller on June 17, 1993 in Amboy. Patrick was employed at Etnyre in Oregon for 15 years and most recently at Woods in Oregon for 7 ½ years. He loved music and enjoyed being a DJ. He started the "Toys for Tots" program at Etnyre. At Christmas time, he bought each grandchild their first bike and also played the role of Santa Claus at Pinecrest for the residents.He enjoyed playing the game "Risk" and watching A&E.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Hicks of Oregon; his mother, Charlotte Wyrick of Rochelle; three stepchildren, Michael (Priscilla Young) Greve of Dixon, Michelle Greve of Oregon and Mark (Jackie) Greve of Dixon; six siblings, Ronald (Jennifer) Hicks of Ark, Donald (Dottie) Hicks of Va., Lonald (Kayla) Hicks of Va., Tammie (Bruce) Powell of Rochelle, Ralph (Tanna) Sanders of Va. and Tom (Rachel) Sanders of Va.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father and his son, Patrick J. Hicks in infancy.

A visitation, with a maximum of 10 people at time, will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. Temperatures will be taken upon entering the building and masks are required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved