Paul F. DeArmitt
Born: Aug. 17, 1940; Fort Wayne, Indiana
Died: March 23, 2020; Amboy
AMBOY – Paul F. DeArmitt, age 79 of Amboy, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 17, 1940 in Fort Wayne, IN, the son of Paul and Martha (Kirleis) DeArmitt. Paul worked for Standard Oil for many years and owned and operated D' Essence Ltd. in Dixon. He owned and operated the Brandywine in Dixon for 2 years, and after that started working at Walmart when it first came to town. He loved his job there and would have celebrated his 15-year anniversary this month.
Paul was a proud veteran of the Navy, where he served 4 years as a corpsman at Great Lakes, IL. After his service with the Navy, he graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He had been a member of the GYRO Club and the Dixon Country Club. He married Julia Goy Oct. 25, 1985 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Julia; children, Ashley (Michael Como) DeArmitt of Dixon and Brian DeArmitt of Amboy; sisters, Mariann (Ken) Woods of Mesa, AZ, Diann (Denny) Bucher of New Bern, NC, Barbara (Ron) Chisholm of Hampton, VA and many nieces and nephews.
Paul loved life and lived it to the fullest in his younger years, with world travel. He loved reading on politics, history, and culture. His greatest accomplishment in life was his children, whom he was so proud of! He was the most patient and gentle father and his children will miss him dearly! He was looking so forward to walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding this October.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy with Rev. Timothy Draper officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.