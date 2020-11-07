Paul W. Simester
Born: December 13, 1958; Sterling
Died: November 6, 2020; Morrison
LYNDON – Paul William Simester, age 61 of Lyndon, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pleasant View Rehab and Health in Morrison.
Paul was born on December 13, 1958 in Sterling, the son of Harry and Jeanine (Huntley) Simester. He graduated from Rock Falls High School. Paul had married Dawn M. Cheshier on June 22, 1985 and together, had two daughters. He worked at Dixon Marquette Cement Plant for several years and then at Tyson Foods. Paul enjoyed fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, animals and living on the river. He was an avid Chicago Bears, Cubs and Bulls fan. Paul's greatest joys in life were his family, raising his daughters, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his two daughters, Malissa Marie (Ryan) Bates and Carissa LeAnn Simester, both of Rock Falls; five grandchildren, Mackenzie Lynn Simester, Jordyn LeAnn Marshall, Blake William Harris, Karsen Matthew Dahlberg and Waylon Michael Lee Bates; three sisters, Connie (Dave) Hurless of Sterling, Nancy Zabel of Oakley, CA and Judy (Dave) Geary of Thomson, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
