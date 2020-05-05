Peter G. Schuler
Peter G. Schuler

Born: July 23, 1935; Dixon

Died: May 1, 2020; Grand Detour

GRAND DETOUR – Peter G. Schuler, 84, of Grand Detour, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.

Peter was born July 23, 1935, in Dixon, IL, the son of Dement and Eunice (Lang) Schuler. Peter attended Colorado College from 1954-1958 studying Business Administration and the Arts, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. Peter was drafted in 1958 and served in the United States Army until 1960. He married Beverly Dusing, the love of his life and high school sweetheart, on October 6, 1959 in Basle, Switzerland while in the military. She preceded him in death on January 15, 2015.

Following his service ,Peter and Beverly returned to Dixon and purchased Dixon Home Lumber and Rebuild which he owned and operated for 50 years and retired in 1993. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Gyro Club. Peter enjoyed many activities which included: hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an excellent skier. Peter was passionate about art whether it be painting, sculpting, carving or woodworking.

Peter was a respected businessman in the community. He was known to be a historian of all things and collector of antiques. Peter was a great husband, father, brother and uncle. He was a very special man and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kristine Schuler of Grand Detour and Rebecca Lee Schuler of Hesperus, CO.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Schuler; and sister, Sylvia Nusbaum.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at a later date followed by a celebration of life. Burial of cremated remains will be at Grand Detour Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
