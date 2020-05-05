Phil Cain
Born: July 2, 1962; Morrison
Died: May 1, 2020; Terre Haute, Indiana
CAYUGA, Ind. – Phil Cain, 57, of Cayuga, IN, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Union Hospital ICU in Terre Haute, IN.
Private family services will be held. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison, IL.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Phil was born July 2, 1962, in Morrison, IL, to William and Jean (Engelkens) Cain. He was educated in the Morrison grade schools and was a 1980 graduate of Morrison High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Phil married Lori Wise on November 30, 1996, in Sterling, IL. He worked in the billing department of Genpact in Danville, IL, for 16 years and also worked at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL, for several years. He was an avid Cubs fan and Illini basketball fan, but most especially loved to spend time with his wife and daughter traveling and making family memories
Survivors include his wife, Lori; one daughter, Megan Cain of Cayuga, IN; his mother, Jean (Dalb) Temple of Fulton, IL; one sister, Beth (Kevin) Short of Camanche, IA; one brother, Tom (Eileen) Cain of Oregon, IL; nieces and nephews, Candace Marques, Emily Cook, Melissa Bowers, Brian Cain, and Jonathon Cain; Ryan Wise, Craig Wise, Jimmy Wise, Jamie Wise, and Kassidy Wise.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.