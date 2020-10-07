1/1
Phillip Crossman
1943 - 2020
Phillip I. "Grubby"Crossman

Born: September 1, 1943; Sterling

Died: October 1, 2020; Prophetstown

Prophetstown – Phillip I. "Grubby" Crossman, 77, of rural Prophetstown, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born on September 1, 1943, in Sterling, the son of Edgar and Janet Crossman. He attended Portland Grade School. Phillip served in the US Army. He married the former Karen Pifke on September 1, 1989. He had been employed for several years at Sterling Multiproduct in Prophetstown. He also had served as the Portland Township Road Commissioner for 20 years. Phillip loved working with his hands on many projects. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, attending auctions and sales.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; his daughters, Tracy (Greg) Bowers of Waterloo, WI, and Angela (Casey Capps) Crossman of Prophetstown; his step-children, Michelle (Paul) Duke of Plainfield, IL, Andrea (Scott) Lewey of Sycamore, Timothy (Donna) Asta of Oak Brook, and Kenneth (Lindsay) Asta of Bettendorf, IA; 14 grandchildren, Brooke, Dyllan, Isabelle, Kathryn, Preston, Madison, Megan, Jenna, Lauren, Steven, Landon, Carter, Riley, and Hailey; and 5 great-grandchildren, Martel Jr, Mariah, Charlotte, Brody, and Everleigh.

He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; and, his step-father, Dean Howard; his brothers, Richard and Samuel Crossman.

A private memorial service will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A drive-through gathering will be from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home, 13260 Springhill Road, Prophetstown.

Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home, Prophetstown.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Alzheimer's and Parkinson Research.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Family Residence
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
46 Grove Street
Prophetstown, IL 61277
815-537-5544
October 6, 2020
Karen, praying for you & your family. Enjoyed helping Phil when I worked at the Morrison Credit Union.
Michelle & Ken Renkes
Friend
October 6, 2020
Karen, thinking about you! Love you! So sorry for your loss!
June Swain
Friend
October 6, 2020
When we were very young and I was walking to our one room school in Portland Township, Phil would carry me if the snow was too deep for my little legs. Phil, my big brother and I had a lot of fun in those days and I will always remember him that way. He was a very kind man. I will miss him.
Rodney Brooks
Friend
October 5, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Grubby for the last 30 years, as I was very close with Phil's stepson, Tim Asta. Grubby always had a great sense of humor, but also knew when to be serious with you as well. Later in my life, Grubby as a school board member, highly recommended me as a first year teacher, and helped me secure my first and only teaching job at P-L-T CUSD #3. I will always be forever grateful to him because of that. I will miss him a great deal, and I feel very fortunate that our paths crossed on several occasions.
Troy Ottens
Friend
