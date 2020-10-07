Phillip I. "Grubby"CrossmanBorn: September 1, 1943; SterlingDied: October 1, 2020; ProphetstownProphetstown – Phillip I. "Grubby" Crossman, 77, of rural Prophetstown, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.He was born on September 1, 1943, in Sterling, the son of Edgar and Janet Crossman. He attended Portland Grade School. Phillip served in the US Army. He married the former Karen Pifke on September 1, 1989. He had been employed for several years at Sterling Multiproduct in Prophetstown. He also had served as the Portland Township Road Commissioner for 20 years. Phillip loved working with his hands on many projects. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, attending auctions and sales.Survivors include his wife, Karen; his daughters, Tracy (Greg) Bowers of Waterloo, WI, and Angela (Casey Capps) Crossman of Prophetstown; his step-children, Michelle (Paul) Duke of Plainfield, IL, Andrea (Scott) Lewey of Sycamore, Timothy (Donna) Asta of Oak Brook, and Kenneth (Lindsay) Asta of Bettendorf, IA; 14 grandchildren, Brooke, Dyllan, Isabelle, Kathryn, Preston, Madison, Megan, Jenna, Lauren, Steven, Landon, Carter, Riley, and Hailey; and 5 great-grandchildren, Martel Jr, Mariah, Charlotte, Brody, and Everleigh.He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; and, his step-father, Dean Howard; his brothers, Richard and Samuel Crossman.A private memorial service will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded.A drive-through gathering will be from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home, 13260 Springhill Road, Prophetstown.Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home, Prophetstown.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Alzheimer's and Parkinson Research.