Priciliano 'Robert' ValdezBorn: February 7, 1953; Tamaualipas, MexicoDied: May 14, 2020; RockfordSTERLING – Priciliano "Robert" Valdez, 67 of Sterling died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.He was born on February 7, 1953 in Tamaualipas, Mexico the son of Celestino and Maria (Ramirez) Valdez. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from October 1971 - October 1975. He enjoyed taking photos, fishing and traveling.Survivors include three sons, Gabriel Valdez, Marc (Heather) Valdez and Eric Valdez; three sisters, Julia Ruddel, Antonia (Glen) While and Alice Clevenger; his brothers, Gregory (Gracie) Valdez and Joe Valdez; and his grandson, Gabriel Valdez.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Hector Valdez; his sister, Jane Amezola; and his infant daughter, Ashley Valdez.There will be no public visitation of services. Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.