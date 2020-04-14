|
Ralph Louis 'Buddy' Anderson
Born: July 31, 1963; Sterling
Died: March 28, 2020; Rapid City, South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ralph "Bud" Anderson, 56, passed away on Sat. March 28th, 2020 at the Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, S.D. from cancer. He was enfolded by the love of his family by his side.
Bud was born July 31, 1963 in Sterling, IL to Alfred and Alice (Rogalski) Anderson and was raised in the Sterling/Rock Falls area. After graduating from Rock Falls High School, He went to Chicago to begin his education in car repair, later moving to Tampa, Florida with a dealership for a more formal education. In time he felt the need for further horizons and came to Rapid City, S.D. where he came to love the area and stayed. He happily started work in his chosen line of work at The Shade Tree for many years. Then he moved on and last worked at Advanced Auto Repair for the last 12 or 13 years. His co-workers looked up to him and called him a "Walking Encyclopedia". He was a man of many talents and knowledge. Trivia, mechanics, sports, off-road riding, etc. The list is too long to write . He was a quiet spoken man with a gentle soul who had no harm in him. Loved deeply by his family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
And he leaves behind his parents, an older brother, Michael (Mary) Anderson of Sterling, IL. and his sister, Kimberly (Gary) Anderson-Volkmann of Blade Water, Texas. Also 2 beloved nieces, Shaylynn and Cheyene Robertson, a niece Julie Anderson and nephew, Paul Anderson and their families.
There will be no funeral service because of the health pandemic. We hope to have a memorial service at a later date.
Do not stand at my grave and weep;
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn's rain,
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.