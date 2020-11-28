Ramon Castellanos
Born: October 16, 1959
Died: November 24, 2020
STERLING – Ramon Castellanos, 61, of Sterling, formerly of Pharr, Texas, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Ramon was born October 16, 1959 in San Juan, Texas the son of Francisco and Isabella Castellanos. He was employed at Williamson Construction in Pharr, Texas for many years.
Ramon enjoyed fishing, smoking cigarettes, drinking Big Red pop, and watching his grandchildren play. He always helped anyone in need and never asked for anything in return.
He is survived by his three children, Francisco Castellanos of Dalles, Ore., Christina Castellanos of Rock Falls and Javier Castellanos of Rock Falls; one sister, Saida Saucedo of Brownsville, Texas; one brother, Joe Castellanos of Minn.; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Salvador Castellanos.
Visitation, with a maximum of 10 people at a time, will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 ? 11:00 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
A private family funeral will follow. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
